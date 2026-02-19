36 km in just 10 minutes: Dubai Airport to Palm Jumeirah air taxi service set to launch in 2026

Air Taxi in Dubai: The much-awaited air taxi service in Dubai is set to launch in 2026. This new mode of transport will offer residents and visitors a fast, safe and convenient way to travel between key destinations across the city. The aerial taxi service is expected to cut travel time between Dubai International Airport and Palm Jumeirah – a distance of about 36 km – to just 10 minutes. At present, the same journey takes roughly 45 minutes by car.

Flying Taxi in Dubai 2026

Being developed by Joby Aviation, the aerial taxi in Dubai will further enhance connectivity between key areas, business districts, and tourist landmarks. Last year at the Dubai Airshow 2025, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Joby Aviation, successfully completed the first crewed electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial taxi flight between two locations in the UAE.