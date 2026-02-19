36 km in just 10 minutes: Dubai Airport to Palm Jumeirah air taxi service set to launch in 2026

Air Taxi in Dubai: The much-awaited air taxi service in Dubai is set to launch in 2026. This new mode of transport will offer residents and visitors a fast, safe and convenient way to travel between key destinations across the city. The aerial taxi service is expected to cut travel time between Dubai International Airport and Palm Jumeirah – a distance of about 36 km – to just 10 minutes. At present, the same journey takes roughly 45 minutes by car.
Being developed by Joby Aviation, the aerial taxi in Dubai will further enhance connectivity between key areas, business districts, and tourist landmarks. Last year at the Dubai Airshow 2025, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Joby Aviation, successfully completed the first crewed electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial taxi flight between two locations in the UAE.
The electric aerial taxi took off from Joby’s test facility in Margham and flew for 17 minutes before landing at Al Maktoum International Airport.
In a statement on November 16, 2025, Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s RTA said: “RTA is steadily progressing towards the commercial launch of the aerial taxi service in 2026, solidifying Dubai’s position as the city of the future and a global hub for innovative and sustainable urban mobility solutions, combining efficient infrastructure with high quality of life.”
He further said that the service will also enhance integration with various public transport modes and individual mobility options, such as electric scooters and bicycles, supporting seamless multimodal travel and strengthening citywide connectivity to deliver a smooth and comfortable passenger experience.
Initially, the aerial taxi service in Dubai is expected to operate from four locations close to Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah. “The Aerial Taxi stations will be a striking addition to Dubai’s skyline, featuring unique standout designs.
These four-level structures will feature two dedicated zones for take-off and landing, air-conditioned passenger lounges, parking facilities for both aerial taxis and vehicles, as well as charging stations for the taxis. Each station is expected to accommodate approximately 42,000 landings annually,” RTA said in a statement in its monthly magazine published in December 2024.
Dubai Air Taxi service: Speed
The Dubai’s Air Taxi service is expected to run at a speed up to 321 kmph. “The chosen Aerial Taxi model, Joby S4, has impressive features such as vertical take-off and landing capabilities, a range of 161 km, and speeds reaching up to 321 km/h. Incorporating cutting edge global innovations, its design includes six rotors and four battery packs,” it added.
Dubai Air Taxi Vertiport development
The vertiports for Dubai Air Taxi are being developed at three locations: Zabeel Dubai Mall parking area, operated by Emaar Properties; Palm Jumeirah within the Atlantis The Royal hotel and Dubai Marina, within the American University in Dubai parking area.
Dubai Air Taxi Vertiport Construction - 2026
Source: Dubai RTA
No.
Location
Managed By
Key Features & Details
1
Dubai International Airport Area
Dubai RTA
Located near Dubai International Airport. Part of the initial route network for the electric aerial taxi service launching in 2026.
2
Zabeel Dubai Mall Parking Area
Emaar Properties
Located at the world's leading shopping and entertainment destination. Dubai Mall attracted nearly 111 million visitors in 2024, thanks to iconic landmarks including the Burj Khalifa.
3
Palm Jumeirah (Atlantis The Royal)
Atlantis The Royal
Constructed within the world-renowned resort and one of the most iconic hotel landmarks. Central location on the Palm Island offers direct access to Palm Jumeirah's premier beachfront destinations, restaurants and entertainment facilities.
4
Dubai Marina (American University Parking Area)
Wasl Asset Management Group
Strategically positioned to connect the vibrant residential and entertainment hub of Dubai Marina with leading business and technology districts of Dubai Internet City. Ensures seamless access for both residents and visitors between key areas.
Project Overview: RTA announced partnerships with Emaar Properties, Atlantis The Royal, and Wasl Asset Management Group to construct four vertiports for the electric aerial taxi service launching in 2026. These strategic locations will form the foundation of the initial route network, connecting major landmarks and business districts across Dubai.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More