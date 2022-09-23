scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area rescued, efforts on to help others: MEA

"Fraudulent IT companies seem to be operating through agents in Dubai, Bangkok and India, and are recruiting Indian workers on the pretext of employment opportunities in Thailand in the IT sector there," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"Unfortunately, these workers are then taken illegally across the border into the Myawaddy area of Myanmar and that area as you know is difficult to access due to the local security situation," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area after falling prey to an international racket promising jobs in Thailand have been rescued and efforts are on to help others, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Myawaddy area in southeastern Myanmar’s Kayin state bordering Thailand is not fully under the control of the Myanmarese government and certain ethnic armed groups hold sway over it.

Asked about the Indians trapped there, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “Some fraudulent IT companies appear to be engaged in digital scamming and forged crypto activities. They seem to be operating through agents in Dubai, Bangkok and India, and are recruiting Indian workers on the pretext of employment opportunities in Thailand in the IT sector there.” The workers are lured by social media advertisements of highly lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand, he said.

“Unfortunately, these workers are then taken illegally across the border into the Myawaddy area of Myanmar and that area as you know is difficult to access due to the local security situation,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...Premium
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...

Nevertheless, thanks to the efforts of Indian missions in Myanmar and in Thailand, the rescue of some of these victims from captivity or forced labour has been facilitated and efforts are being made to help others, Bagchi said.

He said out of 80-90 Indians trapped in Myawaddy, 32 people have been rescued so far.

“We would like to urge Indian nationals to exercise extreme caution before taking up such job offers,” he said.
“Our embassies in Thailand and Myanmar have issued advisories in this regard, please follow them,” he said, adding that India has also taken up this matter with the governments of Myanmar and Thailand.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 09:40:44 am
Next Story

Netizens flood Twitter with memes as Instagram is down again

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement