3 wounded in Switzerland stabbing, Winterthur authorities call it ‘act of terror’

Authorities have described a stabbing attack in the Swiss city of Winterthur as an “act of terror”, after a man wounded three people before being arrested on Thursday. The attack took place before 8:30 am. The suspect, arrested five minutes after emergency services were alerted, is a 31-year-old Swiss-Turkish dual national who lives in Winterthur, regional police chief Marius Weyermann said.

Investigators believe the man acted alone, Weyermann added, according to the Associated Press.

🚨 BREAKING: 🇨🇭 At least 4 people injured in a stabbing attack at a train station in Winterthur, Switzerland. The attacker was reportedly shouting “Allahu Akbar.” Allahu Akbar’ + stabbing = the new normal in Europe. Wake up!!!pic.twitter.com/DPmolL3vWz — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 28, 2026

Three Swiss men aged 28, 43 and 52 were wounded in the attack. Weyermann said the first two victims had been discharged or were about to be released from the hospital by mid-afternoon. The oldest victim remained hospitalised after undergoing surgery for a thigh injury.

Weyermann said this was not the first time the suspect had come to the attention of authorities. In 2015, he was investigated for distributing propaganda linked to the Islamic State group.

In recent days, the suspect had been taken to a psychiatric facility after calling the police emergency number and making “confused comments”. However, he left on Wednesday after a doctor determined that he was not dangerous.

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Mario Fehr, the Zurich region’s top security official, said the suspect was born in Switzerland, obtained Swiss citizenship in 2009, and had apparently spent much of the last two years in Turkey.

Winterthur, located in northeastern Switzerland near Zurich, has a population of about 123,000 residents.