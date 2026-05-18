3 suspects in custody after shooting spree in Austin, Texas, police say

Austin shooting spree suspects were taken into custody after 12 incidents across the city injured four people, including one person seriously.

By: Reuters
2 min readMay 18, 2026 12:23 PM IST
TexasCrime scene tape blocks off an area designated for the media in Texas, US. (File Photo)
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Three suspects were in custody on Sunday after a dozen shootings this weekend in Austin, Texas, that left four people injured, police said.

“Third suspect has been taken into custody by Manor PD,” the Austin Police ⁠Department ​said late on Sunday on social media.

Earlier, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said in a press conference that two suspects, a 15-year-old male and ​a 17-year-old ​male, were in custody after ⁠12 incidents where shots were fired in south and east Austin on Saturday ‌and early on Sunday.

Four people were hit, with one person suffering serious injuries and three sustaining minor injuries, Davis said.

The 15-year-old stole a gun from a store on Saturday, Davis said. The 17-year-old had an ⁠outstanding warrant on ⁠a charge of theft of a gun from the same store, she said.

The ‌suspects stole more than four ​vehicles as they moved through Austin, ‌the chief said. Citing the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Davis said that a third ‌young Hispanic male ran ​from ​the car ​when the two juveniles were apprehended.

Davis said the motives were ​unknown for the shootings, which are still ⁠under investigation.

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Two of the incidents involved shooting into separate fire stations with a truck hit ‌at one, ⁠according to Davis. Other shootings targeted residential buildings, she said.

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