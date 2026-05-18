3 suspects in custody after shooting spree in Austin, Texas, police say

Crime scene tape blocks off an area designated for the media in Texas, US. (File Photo)

Three suspects were in custody on Sunday after a dozen shootings this weekend in Austin, Texas, that left four people injured, police said.

“Third suspect has been taken into custody by Manor PD,” the Austin Police ⁠Department ​said late on Sunday on social media.

Earlier, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said in a press conference that two suspects, a 15-year-old male and ​a 17-year-old ​male, were in custody after ⁠12 incidents where shots were fired in south and east Austin on Saturday ‌and early on Sunday.

Four people were hit, with one person suffering serious injuries and three sustaining minor injuries, Davis said.