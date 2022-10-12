scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

3 police officers, civilian injured in Philadelphia shooting

One officer was shot in the hip, while another had a leg wound and the third was hit in the chest.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 am, authorities said. (AP)

Three Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded early on Wednesday when a SWAT team attempted to serve a warrant at a city home, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 am, authorities said.

One officer was shot in the hip, while another had a leg wound and the third was hit in the chest.

All three were taken to a hospital and were listed as stable, but their names and further information about them was not disclosed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindu, Hinduism and Hindu...Premium
UPSC Key-October 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindu, Hinduism and Hindu...
What to do when dogs run freePremium
What to do when dogs run free
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out

A civilian was also injured in the incident. The person’s condition has not been released and it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were involved in the shooting.

It was unclear how many people were in the home at the time or how many shooters were involved.

Television station reports showed at least one person being taken from the scene in handcuffs, while two children were safely removed from the home by officers.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 07:42:42 pm
Next Story

Byju’s chalks out plan to become profitable by March, fire 5 pc employees and hire 10,000 teachers

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement