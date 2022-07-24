scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

3 funeral attendees shot outside of Chicago church

A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, a 37-year-old man was shot in the thigh and a 25-year-old man was shot in the back.

By: AP | Chicago |
July 24, 2022 10:32:16 am
Chicago open shooting, Chicago funeral shooting, US mass shooting, latest world news, Indian ExpressAt approximately 2:30 p.m., someone inside a gray sedan drove by and opened fire at a group of funeral attendees who were taking a picture outside of Universal Community Missionary Baptist Church. (file)

A drive-by shooter wounded three men who were taking a picture outside of a Chicago church as they gathered for a funeral service Saturday afternoon, police said.

All three victims were transported to local hospitals in good condition, according to Chicago police.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., someone inside a gray sedan drove by and opened fire at a group of funeral attendees who were taking a picture outside of Universal Community Missionary Baptist Church in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, The Sun-Times reported.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, a 37-year-old man was shot in the thigh and a 25-year-old man was shot in the back. Kareem House, a witness of the shooting, told the newspaper that he was attending a funeral service for his cousin, Mike Nash. House said Nash was an anti-violence activist who died of a heart attack.

No arrests were immediately made in connection with the shooting.

 

