29 killed as restaurant collapses in China during birthday party

In this aerial photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers are seen near the site of a collapsed two-story restaurant in Xiangfen County of Linfen City, northern China's Shanxi Province. (AP Photo)

At least 29 people were killed and 28 others injured when a village restaurant collapsed during the 80th birthday celebrations of a person in north China’s Shanxi province, local authorities said Sunday.

The accident happened at around 9.40 am on Saturday when relatives and fellow villagers were attending the birthday party at Juxian restaurant in Chenzhuang village in Xiangfen county, according to the rescue team.

The rescue work was completed in the early hours of Sunday.

A total of 57 people were pulled out of the debris of the collapsed two-story building.

Twenty-nine of them were confirmed dead, seven were severely injured and 21 others suffered minor injuries, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The Work Safety Committee of China’s State Council will supervise the investigation into the collapse, the committee said in a statement.

The committee demanded the provincial government of Shanxi to immediately investigate the incident, and the result should be released to the public upon approval by the committee.

The province set up a special team on Sunday to investigate and bring those responsible to justice.

Though China has seen major improvements in industrial safety, building standards are sometimes ignored, particularly in rural areas.

