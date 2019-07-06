28,600 people affected after tornado hits Chinese city

Over 28,600 people have been affected after a tornado hit a city in northeast China’s Liaoning Province on Wednesday, causing an economic loss of over one billion yuan (USD 145 million), the local government said on Saturday.

The tornado, packing winds up to 23 metres per second, struck the city of Kaiyuan around 5:15 p.m. (Local time). It touched down at the Jingouzi Township, rampaged through an industrial park and churned south. It lasted around 15 minutes.

The tornado, backed by strong showers and hailstones, wreaked havoc on apartments, factory buildings and electricity poles, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Six people were killed and more than 190 injured.

Sixty-three injured people have been discharged from hospital, while those who are still hospitalised they condition is said to be stable, authorities said.

Power and water supply have restored in most of the affected areas, and damaged houses are expected to be repaired in 10 days, the Xinhua report said.