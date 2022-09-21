scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Some 230 whales beached in Tasmania; rescue efforts underway

The pod, which is stranded on Ocean Beach, appears to be pilot whales and at least half are presumed to still be alive, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania said Wednesday.

An aerial view shows beached whales in Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, Australia. (NRE Tasmania/Handout via REUTERS)

About 230 whales have been stranded on Tasmania’s west coast, just days after 14 sperm whales were found beached on an island off the southeastern coast.

This photo provided by Huon Aquaculture, shows whales stranded at Macquarie Harbour
in Strahan, Tasmania, Australia Wednesday. (AP Photo)

A team from the Marine Conservation Program was assembling whale rescue gear and heading to the area, the department said.

A resident told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. the whales were visible near the entrance to Macquarie Harbour and described the stranding as a “massive event.”David Midson, general manager of the West Coast Council, urged people to stay clear.

“Whales are a protected species, even once deceased, and it is an offence to interfere with a carcass,” the environment department said. Griffith University marine scientist Olaf Meynecke said it’s unusual for sperm whales to wash ashore.

A beached sperm whale is seen at bay in King Island, Tasmania, Australia September 20, 2022. (Reuters Image)

He said that warmer temperatures could also be changing the ocean currents and moving the whale’s traditional food sources.

“They will be going to different areas and searching for different food sources,” Meynecke said. “When they do this, they are not in the best physical condition because they might be starving so this can lead them to take more risks and maybe go closer to shore.”

Fourteen sperm whales were discovered Monday afternoon on King Island, part of the state of Tasmania in the Bass Strait between Melbourne and Tasmania’s northern coast.

The department said it is not unusual for sperm whales to be sighted in Tasmania.

The pilot whale is notorious for stranding in mass numbers, for reasons that are not entirely understood.

Two years ago, about 470 long-finned pilot whales were found beached on sandbars off Tasmania’s west coast in the largest mass-stranding on record in Australia. After a weeklong effort, 111 of those whales were rescued but the rest died.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 01:26:39 pm
