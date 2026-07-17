‘China stole 220 million voter files, largest compromise’: Trump’s 5 claims on US election fraud

US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that China carried out “the largest compromise of election data in history” during the 2020 US Presidential election.

In a White House address, the US President alleged that Beijing was involved in undermining his administration and the 2020 campaign. He said China “illegally acquired” 220 million US voter files, which included voter’s data, identity and election preferences.

Calling the alleged breach an “unprecedented election security nightmare”, Trump said that the purpose of releasing the documents was “not to weaken confidence, but earn that confidence by “confronting vulnerabilities and correcting them.”

Here are the major allegations on US election vulnerabilities made by Trump: