22 injured as magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits central Japan: What we know

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hit central Japan on November 8, injuring at least 22. Officials warn of more strong quakes in the next few days.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNov 8, 2026 11:24 AM IST First published on: Nov 8, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Japan EarthquakeA strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 strikes Japan. (File/Representational Photo)

An earthquake shook central Japan in the early hours of Sunday, breaking shop windows and injuring at least 22 people, according to local media cited by Associated Press (AP). The Japan Meteorological Agency has now told people to be ready for more strong quakes over the coming week, and most of all in the next two to three days. The quake hit at 1:04 a.m. local time, and smaller aftershocks followed. Here is what is known so far.

The shaking spread over a wide area near Aichi Prefecture, AP says. It reached the city of Hamamatsu, the former capitals of Kyoto and Nara, and the neighbouring prefectures of Gifu and Yamanashi, where Mount Fuji stands. Official seismic assessments showed the worst of it was in Aichi.

The meteorological agency put the magnitude at 5.7, while the US Geological Survey gave 5.5. The quake began about 40 kilometres (25 miles) below the surface in Shizuoka Prefecture, which is next to Aichi. Tokyo did not feel it.

What damage and injuries were seen?

Japanese TV showed smashed shop windows and glass spread across streets. A bookshop was left with piles of books that had been thrown from the shelves.

At least 22 people were hurt, local media said. Some fell on stairs as they tried to get out of buildings.

What has the weather agency warned?

Ayataka Ebita, an official of the Japan Meteorological Agency, told reporters that people should “be on the lookout for mudslides, falling rocks” and the effects of rain, AP says. The agency also asked people to brace for possible strong quakes in the week ahead, especially in the next two to three days.

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Ebita said no clear change had been detected so far in the Nankai Trough plate, where scientists say a megaquake could one day strike.

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The Shinkansen bullet trains ran at lower speeds in the areas hit, as a safety step. AP notes that quakes can sometimes damage the tracks the trains use.

Japan lies in a part of the world where earthquakes are common. Authorities often tell people to keep bottled water, food and batteries at home, plan to shelter under tables, and have comfortable walking shoes close by.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-dri... Read More

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