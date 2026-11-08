22 injured as magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits central Japan: What we know

An earthquake shook central Japan in the early hours of Sunday, breaking shop windows and injuring at least 22 people, according to local media cited by Associated Press (AP). The Japan Meteorological Agency has now told people to be ready for more strong quakes over the coming week, and most of all in the next two to three days. The quake hit at 1:04 a.m. local time, and smaller aftershocks followed. Here is what is known so far.

The shaking spread over a wide area near Aichi Prefecture, AP says. It reached the city of Hamamatsu, the former capitals of Kyoto and Nara, and the neighbouring prefectures of Gifu and Yamanashi, where Mount Fuji stands. Official seismic assessments showed the worst of it was in Aichi.