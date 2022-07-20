21-year-old US woman gang raped in Pakistan hotel

Updated: July 20, 2022 1:53:05 pm
A 21-year-old American woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in Punjab province of Pakistan, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place at a hotel in hill station ‘Fort Monroe’ of D.G. Khan district, about 500 kilometres from here, on July 17 when the victim — a Vlogger/Tiktoker who runs a Facebook page — was visiting the place along with her social media friends Muzamil Sipra and Azan Khosa to make a vlog.
According to D.G. Khan Deputy Commissioner Anwar Baryar, the American girl had come to Fort Monroe from Karachi on the invitation of her social media friend Muzmal Sipra, whose house she visited on Sunday in Rajanpur district of
Punjab, some 550 kilometres from Lahore.
According to the police official, the woman on a tourist visa to Pakistan had been living in the country for the past seven months.
Subscriber Only Stories
The FIR, a copy of which was available with PTI, said the victim on Sunday visited Fort Monroe and made a vlog along with Sipra and his friend Azan Khosa.
“We stayed in a hotel at Fort Monroe where both suspects gang raped me and also made a video of the act to blackmail me,” she alleged in the FIR.
The Border Military Police has already arrested Sipra and are conducting raids to arrest the other suspect mentioned in the FIR registered under Section 376 and 292 b of the Pakistan Penal Code.
The police have also got the medico-legal test of the girl done.
Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has taken notice of the incident and directed the Punjab Police chief to personally monitor the case.
“The suspects will be given exemplary punishment according to the law and justice be provided to the victim,” the chief minister said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
We no longer know how to respond to violence
What is India's law on abortion, and why has a pregnant unmarried petitioner gone to SC in appeal?
Latest News
21-year-old US woman gang raped in Pakistan hotel
63 Tamil Nadu officers indulge in illegal registration of 6,892 acres of land, nine suspended
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold slips Rs 201/10 gms, silver falls Rs 333/kg
IIT-Bombay students protest fee hike
Pune police raid Lonavala bungalow, 5 Gujarat businessmen held for gambling, betting on India- England ODI
How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity
IIT Delhi researchers develop national map of areas most vulnerable to rainfall-induced soil erosion
Treating wife like cash cow amounts to cruelty, Karnataka High Court rules while allowing divorce plea
CWG-bound sprinter Dhanalakshmi and triple jumper Aishwarya Babu fail dope test
Ranil Wickremesinghe, a wily political survivor, elected Sri Lanka’s president
Ranbir Kapoor: ’I always wanted to be an aspirational hero’
Japanese companies set to introduce office ‘nap boxes’, netizens not impressed