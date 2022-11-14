scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

2022 G-20 Bali summit live updates: Xi warns of Taiwan ‘red line’, Biden reiterates support for US ‘One China’ policy

President Xi Jinping told  President Joe Biden that the Taiwan question was the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" in bilateral ties that must not be crossed.

US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia. (AP)

G-20 Bali summit live updates, November 14: US President Joe Biden Monday reiterated America’s support for ‘One China’ policy, saying that he doesn’t see an “imminent attempt” from Beijing to invade Taiwan. President Biden made the remarks meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in person for the first time since he took office nearly two years ago, aiming to “manage” differences between the superpowers as they compete for global influence amid increasing economic and security tensions.

Xi and Biden greeted each other with a handshake at a luxury resort hotel in Indonesia, where they are attending the Group of 20 summit of large economies, before they sat down for what was expected to be a conversation lasting several hours. President Xi Jinping told  President Joe Biden that the Taiwan question was the “very core of China’s core interests” and the “first red line” in bilateral ties that must not be crossed. “The Taiwan question is at the very core of China’s core interests, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations,” Xi was quoted as saying in a readout published by Xinhua news agency.

Also Read |India’s G-20 Presidency will be grounded in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ theme: PM Modi before leaving for Bali

The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” The Bali summit is set to be attended by US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not attending the summit and has sent his country’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov instead.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big TwoPremium
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big Two
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 08:02:46 pm
Next Story

Biden warns Xi about ‘coercive’ Taiwan actions in three hour meeting

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement