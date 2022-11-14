2022 G-20 Bali summit live updates: Xi warns of Taiwan ‘red line’, Biden reiterates support for US ‘One China’ policy

G-20 Bali summit live updates, November 14: US President Joe Biden Monday reiterated America’s support for ‘One China’ policy, saying that he doesn’t see an “imminent attempt” from Beijing to invade Taiwan. President Biden made the remarks meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in person for the first time since he took office nearly two years ago, aiming to “manage” differences between the superpowers as they compete for global influence amid increasing economic and security tensions.

Xi and Biden greeted each other with a handshake at a luxury resort hotel in Indonesia, where they are attending the Group of 20 summit of large economies, before they sat down for what was expected to be a conversation lasting several hours. President Xi Jinping told President Joe Biden that the Taiwan question was the “very core of China’s core interests” and the “first red line” in bilateral ties that must not be crossed. “The Taiwan question is at the very core of China’s core interests, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations,” Xi was quoted as saying in a readout published by Xinhua news agency.

The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” The Bali summit is set to be attended by US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not attending the summit and has sent his country’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov instead.