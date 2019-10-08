2019 Physics Nobel awarded to 3 scientists for contribution to understanding evolution of universe

Toggle Menu
It was awarded with one half to James Peebles “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology” and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz “for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.”

The award was announced a day after two Americans and one British scientist were awarded the award for Physiology or Medicine.

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded Tuesday to three scientists for their contribution to the understanding of the evolution of the universe. The award was shared between the three with one half going to James Peebles “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology” and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz “for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.”

This year, the Nobel Prizes are being announced between October 7 and 14, in the following order: October 7 (Medicine), October 8 (Physics), October 9 (Chemistry), October 10 (Literature), October 11 (Peace), October 14 (Economics).

Events began Monday with the award announcement for Physiology or Medicine. The Chemistry prize will be announced on Wednesday. This year’s double-header Literature Prizes will be awarded Thursday and the Peace Prize will be announced on Friday. The economics prize will be awarded in the last — on October 14.

The 2018 literature prize was suspended after a scandal rocked the Swedish Academy. The body plans to award it this year, along with announcing the 2019 laureate.

