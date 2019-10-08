2019 Physics Nobel awarded to 3 scientists for contribution to understanding evolution of universe

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded Tuesday to three scientists for their contribution to the understanding of the evolution of the universe. The award was shared between the three with one half going to James Peebles “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology” and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz “for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.”

Watch the very moment the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics is announced. Presented by Göran K. Hansson, Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/T9fY4dFdo4 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2019

The award was announced a day after two Americans and one British scientist were awarded the award for Physiology or Medicine.

This year, the Nobel Prizes are being announced between October 7 and 14, in the following order: October 7 (Medicine), October 8 (Physics), October 9 (Chemistry), October 10 (Literature), October 11 (Peace), October 14 (Economics).

The discovery by 2019 #NobelPrize laureates Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz started a revolution in astronomy and over 4,000 exoplanets have since been found in the Milky Way. Strange new worlds are still being discovered, with an incredible wealth of sizes, forms and orbits. pic.twitter.com/nqhJcJGJTv — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2019

The 2018 literature prize was suspended after a scandal rocked the Swedish Academy. The body plans to award it this year, along with announcing the 2019 laureate.