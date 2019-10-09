2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to 3 scientists for development of lithium-ion batteries

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been jointly awarded to John B Goodenough, M Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino for the development of lithium-ion batteries. It comes a day after the Physics award was given to a Canadian-American cosmologist and two Swiss scientists.

WATCH LIVE: Join us for the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry announcement. Hear the breaking news first – see the live coverage from 11:45am CEST. Where are you watching from?#NobelPrizehttps://t.co/gRwDd5urmp — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2019

This year, the Nobel Prizes are being announced between October 7 and 14, in the following order: October 7 (Medicine), October 8 (Physics), October 9 (Chemistry), October 10 (Literature), October 11 (Peace), October 14 (Economics).

Lithium-ion batteries have revolutionised our lives and are used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles. Through their work, this year’s Chemistry Laureates have laid the foundation of a wireless, fossil fuel-free society.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/KXVfXlUT4B — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2019

The 2018 literature prize was suspended after a scandal rocked the Swedish Academy. The body plans to award it this year, along with announcing the 2019 laureate.