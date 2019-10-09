2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to 3 scientists for development of lithium-ion batteries

Toggle Menu
The 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been jointly awarded to John B Goodenough, M Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino. for the development of lithium-ion batteries.

Chemistry Nobel 2019 was announced a day the Physics award was given to a Canadian-American cosmologist and two Swiss scientists.

This year, the Nobel Prizes are being announced between October 7 and 14, in the following order: October 7 (Medicine), October 8 (Physics), October 9 (Chemistry), October 10 (Literature), October 11 (Peace), October 14 (Economics).

The 2018 literature prize was suspended after a scandal rocked the Swedish Academy. The body plans to award it this year, along with announcing the 2019 laureate.

