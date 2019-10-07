2019 Nobel Prize for Medicine jointly awarded to Kaelin, Ratcliffe, Semenza

The 2019 Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology was jointly awarded Monday to two Americans and a British scientist, namely William G. Kaelin Jr, Gregg L. Semenza, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe, for their discoveries of “how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability”.

“Oxygen sensing is central to a large number of diseases. The discoveries made by this year’s Nobel Prize laureates have fundamental importance for physiology and have paved the way for promising new strategies to fight anaemia, cancer and many other diseases,” the official Twitter handle of The Nobel Prize tweeted.

The fundamental importance of oxygen has been understood for centuries, but how cells adapt to changes in oxygen levels has long been unknown. This year’s #NobelPrize awarded work reveals the molecular mechanisms that underlie how cells adapt to variations in oxygen supply. pic.twitter.com/rsPYDH9NQ8 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2019

Events began Monday with the award announcement for physiology or medicine. The Physics and Chemistry prizes will be announced on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. This year’s double-header Literature Prizes will be awarded Thursday and the Peace Prize will be announced on Friday. The economics prize will be awarded in the last — on October 14.