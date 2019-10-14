2019 Nobel Prize for Economics awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Monday awarded Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer the prestigious Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.”

Banerjee and Duflo are both at Massachusetts Institute of Technology while Kremer is at Harvard University. French development aid economist Esther Duflo has become the second woman to win the prize, after Elinor Ostrom of the US in 2009. With the glory comes a 9 million-kronor ($918,000) cash award, a gold medal, and a diploma.

“The research conducted by the 2019 Economic Sciences Laureates has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty. In just two decades, their new experiment-based approach has transformed development economics, which is now a flourishing field of research,” said the statement released by the Academy.

Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, often with Michael Kremer, performed similar studies of other issues and in other countries. Their experimental research methods now entirely dominate development economics. “As a direct result of one of their studies, more than five million Indian children have benefitted from effective programmes of remedial tutoring in schools. Another example is the heavy subsidies for preventive healthcare that have been introduced in many countries,” the statement read.

Last year, the prize went to William Nordhaus and Paul Romer of the US for constructing “green growth” models that show how innovation and climate policies can be integrated with economic growth.

Unlike other prizes, the Nobel prize for Economics, officially known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, wasn’t created by the prize founder. It was created by Riksbanken, the Swedish central bank, in 1968, and the first winner was selected a year later. So far, 81 Nobel laureates in economic sciences have been awarded.

The Economics Prize wrap wraps up the 2019 Nobel season. Last week, six Nobel prizes were given–medicine, physics and chemistry plus two literature awards, and the coveted Peace Prize.

Austrian author Peter Handke is the winner of Nobel in literature this year and the postponed award for 2018 went to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk. Two Nobel Prizes in literature were announced as the 2018 award was delayed by one year following sex-abuse allegations that had rocked the Swedish Academy.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the Peace Prize in recognition of his efforts to end his country’s two-decade border conflict with Eritrea. All but the winner of the Peace Prize receive their awards on Dec. 10– the anniversary of Nobel’s death in 1896– in Stockholm. The winner of the Peace Prize receives the award in Oslo, Norway.

(AP inputs)