scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 14, 2021
Sunday special

2,000 flights cancelled in Denver as heavy snowstorm arrives

The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips.

By: AP | Denver |
Updated: March 14, 2021 8:50:38 am
2,000 flights cancelled in Denver as heavy snowstorm arrivesPedestrians fight blowing snow as they move eastbound along Colfax Avenue as a snowstorm sweeps over the intermountain West Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

More than 2,000 flights have been cancelled over the weekend at Denver International Airport as a major snowstorm strikes the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches (46-61 cm) of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. Some areas along the Front Range foothills were expected to receive up to 30 inches (76 cm).

The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The highways most likely to be affected included Interstate 25 from Colorado Springs to Wyoming, including Denver and Monument Hill; I-70 to Limon; and I-76 to Ft. Morgan, the department said.

Denver International had a busy morning Saturday with passengers trying to beat the storm, but about 750 flights later in the day were cancelled, airport spokeswoman Emily Williams said. Just about all Sunday flights had been cancelled as well, nearly 1,300.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 14: Latest News

Advertisement