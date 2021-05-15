scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 15, 2021
2 tornadoes kill at least 7 in China; over 200 injured

By: AP | Beijing |
May 15, 2021 8:48:14 am
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, emergency personnel search through the wreckage of buildings destroyed by a reported tornado in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, early Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP)

Two tornadoes killed at least seven people in central and eastern China and left more than 200 others injured, officials and state media reported Saturday.

The Wuhan government said that six people had died and 218 were injured in the inland Chinese city. The tornado hit about 8:40 pm with winds of 86 kilometers (53 miles) per hour, toppling construction site sheds and snapping several trees, the official Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the Caidian district government.

Workers clear debris at a factory that was damaged by a reported tornado in Shengze township in Suzhou in eastern China’s Jiangsu Province, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP)

Wuhan is the city where COVID-19 was first detected in late 2019.

About 90 minutes earlier, another tornado struck the town of Shengze about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east in Jiangsu province, Xinhua reported. The Suzhou city government, which oversees the town, said that one person was killed and 21 injured, two seriously.

Xinhua said the tornado toppled factory buildings and damaged electricity facilities in Shengze, which is near the city of Shanghai on China’s east coast.

 

