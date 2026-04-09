2 killed in plane crash in Arizona, probe on to identify cause

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Two people have died in a plane crash at a small airport in Arizona, officials said on Wednesday. The plane went off the runway and burst into flames, Marana Mayor Jon Post said. City spokesperson Vic Hathaway said there were two people on board the plane. They have not been identified, confirms the Associated Press.
The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation into the cause of the crash, police said.
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