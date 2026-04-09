2 killed in plane crash in Arizona, probe on to identify cause

No other injuries were reported and no other aircraft were involved, the Marana Police Department informed.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 9, 2026 08:49 AM IST
he National Transportation Safety Board was taking over the investigation into the cause of the crash, police said.This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
Make us preferred source on Google

Two people have died in a plane crash at a small airport in Arizona, officials said on Wednesday. The plane went off the runway and burst into flames, Marana Mayor Jon Post said. City spokesperson Vic Hathaway said there were two people on board the plane. They have not been identified, confirms the Associated Press. 

The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation into the cause of the crash, police said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 09: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments