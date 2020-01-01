2 dead following fire aboard catamaran in Puerto Rico

The victims were not immediately identified, and it was not clear how the fire began. (Representational Image) The victims were not immediately identified, and it was not clear how the fire began. (Representational Image)

Two people died off Puerto Rico’s southwest coast late Tuesday when their catamaran caught on fire, according to authorities.

Puerto Rico’s Fire Department said the incident occurred in the Puerto Real Marina in the town of Cabo Rojo.

The victims were not immediately identified, and it was not clear how the fire began.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App