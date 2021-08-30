scorecardresearch
Monday, August 30, 2021
1st death from Hurricane Ida, power out across New Orleans in US

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that deputies responding to a report of someone injured by a fallen tree at a home in Prairieville confirmed the person's death.

By: AP | New Orleans |
Updated: August 30, 2021 1:36:32 pm
Hurricane Ida struck Cuba on Friday and threatened to slam into Louisiana with devastating force over the weekend, prompting New Orleans’ mayor to order everyone outside the protection of the city’s levees to evacuate.(Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

A Louisiana sheriff’s office on Sunday reported the first death from Hurricane Ida just hours after the powerful storm slammed ashore.

Prairieville is a suburb of Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s capital city.

The Facebook post did not include the person’s name or any other details.

