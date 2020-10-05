1MDB trial adjourned with Najib Razak in quarantine

Najib Razak at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex on July 28.

Najib Razak’s 1MDB trial was delayed as the former Malaysian premier is in quarantine after traveling to the Borneo state of Sabah, a new hotspot for the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

The trial will resume Oct. 19 as Najib remains under two-week quarantine at his home after returning from a political campaign, according to court proceedings on Monday. He had tested negative for the virus earlier.

The country is seeing a resurgence of coronavirus infections, with the number of confirmed cases rising by a record on Saturday. Most of the new cases were found in Sabah, where the ruling coalition allied with Najib is forming a new government after winning the Sept. 26 state election.

The delayed trial revolves around Najib’s biggest case, comprising 25 money-laundering and corruption charges including accusations that he received 2.08 billion ringgit ($500 million) of bribes related to bonds issued by troubled state fund 1MDB. He was already sentenced to 12 years in prison in an earlier trial, which he plans to appeal.

