Indian Embassy monitors ship carrying 13 Indians amid Ukraine drone attacks

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday said it was closely monitoring the situation involving merchant vessel MV AMIR1, which has 13 Indian seafarers on board, following reports that the ship is under threat from repeated drone and missile attacks near Ukraine’s Black Sea coast.

In a post on X, the embassy said it was in constant touch with all concerned authorities to ensure the safety and security of the Indian crew. It added that the welfare of the Indians onboard remained its highest priority.

A situation regarding MV AMIR1 with Indian seafarers onboard has been brought to our attention. We attach the highest priority to this and are in constant touch with all concerned to ensure safety and security of all Indians onboard. @MEAIndia — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) July 29, 2026

The statement came after the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) urged the government, shipowners and other authorities to immediately ensure the crew’s safety and arrange their evacuation. According to the union, the vessel is docked at Chornomorsk port with 15 crew members, including 13 Indians, while drone and missile attacks continue in the surrounding area. Chornomorsk is a Black Sea port southwest of Odesa.

Urgent Appeal | M.V. AMIR1

M.V. AMIR1, currently at Ukrainian port Chornomorsk with 15 crew on board, including 13 Indian seafarers, is trapped in a terrible and life-threatening situation.

Repeated drone and missile attacks are being attempted in the immediate vicinity of the… pic.twitter.com/tIIwuC9Mdk — FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) July 28, 2026

The development comes days after merchant vessel MV AGN Ragnar, carrying four Indian crew members, was struck at Ukraine’s Odesa port on July 25. Two Indian seafarers remain missing, and India is coordinating with Ukrainian authorities in the ongoing search operation.

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On Tuesday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India remained in touch with the families of the missing crew members and was working with Ukrainian authorities to locate them.

He added that India has consistently maintained that commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians and civilian infrastructure should not be targeted under any circumstances, and has called for the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

(With inputs from PTI)