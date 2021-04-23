scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 23, 2021
Latest news

11-year-old Indian boy is Singapore’s sole new community case of COVID-19

The boy was part of a cluster identified on April 21 that is linked to an imported case that was likely re-infected in India, the Channel News Asia reported on Friday.

By: PTI | Singapore City |
April 23, 2021 1:23:37 pm
Singapore Expat Jobs Under Threat in Recession, Local Hire PushSingapore has reported 60,880 COVID-19 cases so far with 30 deaths.

An 11-year-old Indian boy was the sole community case of COVID-19 among the 24 new infections reported in Singapore on Thursday, according to a media report.

The boy was part of a cluster identified on April 21 that is linked to an imported case that was likely re-infected in India, the Channel News Asia reported on Friday.

The Dimensions International College student is a household contact of that imported case.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He tested negative for COVID-19 on April 17 and April 19 during his quarantine.

On April 21, he developed a fever and reported his symptom to the Ministry of Health.

Another test was taken, which came back positive for infection. The boy was then taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

He is also one of the two locally transmitted cases reported on Thursday.

The other, said to be a Bangladeshi, lives in a dormitory. Both are linked to previously confirmed cases.

The remaining 22 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry.

Singapore has reported 60,880 COVID-19 cases so far with 30 deaths.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 23: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x