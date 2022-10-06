scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

11 killed, 13 injured in bus accident in Pakistan

The Indus Highway joins Karachi with the rest of the country and has been the scene of some horrific accidents in recent months.

At least 11 people were killed and 13 others injured when a bus collided with a truck in Pakistan.

At least 11 people were killed and 13 others injured on Thursday when a bus collided with a truck in Pakistan’s southern Sindh Province, police said.

The accident took place when the bus, travelling from Bahawalpur to Karachi, rammed head-on into a truck in the Manjhand area of Sindh’s Jamshoro district on the Indus Highway.

“Apparently it appears the passenger bus driver dozed off and didn’t see the truck coming from the opposite direction and both vehicles collided head-on,” Jamshoro SSP Javed Baloch said.

He added that the deceased included three women, two children, and six men.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...

According to Geo News, drivers of both vehicles were also among those killed.

Edhi Foundation officials said those injured were transferred to the Liaquat University Hospital, Jamshoro.

The Indus Highway joins Karachi with the rest of the country and has been the scene of some horrific accidents in recent months. In May this year, 15 people were killed and six injured when a van collided with a truck on the Indus Highway near Sann, Jamshoro in Sindh province.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 07:04:12 pm
Next Story

Karnataka denies plan to shut down 22 minority schools with low admissions

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement