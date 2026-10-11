11 Indians injured in Riyadh airport attack, Embassy in touch with local authorities

A day after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched new airstrikes at the airport’s terminals 3 and 4, killing 12 people and injuring more than 300, the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said that at least 11 Indians have been wounded in the Riyadh airport attack, and the Embassy of India in Riyadh is in touch with local authorities.

In a statement, the embassy said it is following up on “the dastardly attack” on Riyadh airport. “It is learnt that 11 Indians are among those injured in the attack. Embassy has been in touch with local authorities to enquire about their well being. Our officials have also reached out to the hospital authorities. We will provide further updates as they become available.”