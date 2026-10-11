11 Indians injured in Riyadh airport attack, Embassy in touch with local authorities

Riyadh airport attack left 11 Indians injured, with the Indian Embassy contacting local and hospital authorities to check on their condition.

Written by: Nischai Vats
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 11, 2026 09:39 PM IST
Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 8, 2026. (Reuters)Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/ Representational image)
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A day after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched new airstrikes at the airport’s terminals 3 and 4, killing 12 people and injuring more than 300, the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said that at least 11 Indians have been wounded in the Riyadh airport attack, and the Embassy of India in Riyadh is in touch with local authorities.

In a statement, the embassy said it is following up on “the dastardly attack” on Riyadh airport. “It is learnt that 11 Indians are among those injured in the attack. Embassy has been in touch with local authorities to enquire about their well being. Our officials have also reached out to the hospital authorities. We will provide further updates as they become available.”

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Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
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Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers. Experience Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects. Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats. Expertise His core areas of focus include: US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts. US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences. Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More

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