‘1,000 missiles locked to decimate Iran’: Trump on ‘Tehran’s assassination plot’ report

US President Donald Trump said the "orders have been given" and the US military is ready to destroy the country in case Iran succeeds in assassinating him.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jul 11, 2026 09:28 AM IST
:The United States is demanding that Iran publicly guarantee open, toll-free shipping lanes in the strategic Strait of HormuzUS President Donald Trump has warned Iran that 1,000 missiles are locked to destroy country. (AP)
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US President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded to “completely decimate” the country.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the “orders have been given” and that the US military is ready to destroy the country in case Iran succeeds in assassinating the US President.

“1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME! Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran,” Trump’s social media post read.

The President’s remark came following an interview with The New York Post where he claimed that he has directed US officials to “bomb” Iran if Tehran succeeds in assassination bid at the sitting US President.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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