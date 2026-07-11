‘1,000 missiles locked to decimate Iran’: Trump on ‘Tehran’s assassination plot’ report

US President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded to “completely decimate” the country.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the “orders have been given” and that the US military is ready to destroy the country in case Iran succeeds in assassinating the US President.

“1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME! Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran,” Trump’s social media post read.