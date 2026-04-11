10 Indian nationals indicted in US for visa fraud conspiracy

This case stems from an investigation into Rambhai Patel, the organiser of the scheme, and getaway driver Balwinder Singh both of whom were charged in December 2023 and later convicted in May 2025.

Ten Indian nationals, living illegally in the US, have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for conspiring to carry out staged armed robberies at convenience stores for the purpose of visa fraud.

The individuals were previously charged by a criminal complaint in March.

They have been indicted by a federal grand jury with one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud in connection with a conspiracy to carry out staged armed robberies at convenience stores for the purpose of allowing store clerks to falsely claim they were crime victims on immigration applications.

The defendants are Jitendrakumar Patel, 39; Maheshkumar Patel, 36; Sanjaykumar Patel, 45; Dipikaben Patel, 40, deported to India after unlawfully residing in Massachusetts; Rameshbhai Patel, 52; Amitabahen Patel, 43; Ronakkumar Patel, 28; Sangitaben Patel, 36; Minkesh Patel, 42 and Sonal Patel, 42.