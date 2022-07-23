scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

10 die in northwest China after mountain slope collapses

Rescuers spent all day to retrieve the workers who were buried in their vehicle en route to a mine site in Jingtai county in Gansu province, CCTV reported.

By: AP | Beijing |
July 23, 2022 10:16:08 pm
Ten died and seven were found alive with light injuries. (Representational/REUTERS/Stringer)

Ten employees of a coal company died in northwestern China on Saturday when a mountainside slope collapsed on them, state media reported.

Rescuers spent all day to retrieve the workers who were buried in their vehicle en route to a mine site in Jingtai county in Gansu province, CCTV reported.

Ten died and seven were found alive with light injuries. Operations stopped around 8 pm Saturday. The workers were employed by Shanxi Coking Coal Minbao group. An investigation into the incident was underway.

