1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Missouri convenience store

One person was killed and three others were injured Saturday in a shooting at a convenience store in southern Missouri, authorities said.
The shooting occurred Saturday morning at a convenience store in Koshkonong, a town of about 200 people on the Missouri-Arkansas border.
A suspect is in custody, patrol operator Charlie Kirby said.
No other details were immediately available.
