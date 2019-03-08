Women factory workers in Tripura want better pay, social security

In Amtali, West Tripura, Bina Debnath (50) makes a living by sorting cashewnuts. “We sort them by their sizes in six categories. I am paid twelve rupees per kg and usually wrap up my day by sorting 10 kg. I have been doing this for the last 18 years. It has become a reflex now”, Debnath, while peeling husk off cashew nuts this morning, told The Indian Express.

Though she has heard of centrally sponsored social security schemes but has not availed any of them till now. She feels her wages and social security should increase.

Jyotibala Bhowmik, of Nischintapur area near the Indo-Bangla border in West Tripura, has spent 17 years of her life working at the women-only factory. Her work starts at 9 am and ends at 5 pm. When asked about Women’s day, Bina, Jyotibala and others working at the factory said while a day for women is nice, ‘higher pay would have been much better.’ They all wished they had more work.

Shishir Sarkar, who has been the manager at the factory for the last 15 years, said the owners are based in Khanna Market of Maharajganj Market here. “We take good care of all the workers. Nobody works more than the stipulated time. They are paid at market rates. They also enjoy other benefits”, Sarkar said.

In Arundhati Nagar, a silk yarn reeling and twisting unit where all the workers engaged are women, has been struggling lately due to low production of silk cocoons last year.

“Cocooning is a very delicate process and is affected by even the slightest change in weather. There were heavy rains and sudden high temperatures last year due to which much fewer cocoons were produced. So, our unit is waiting for more cocoon supplies to arrive to achieve full functionality”, Nupur Shom, manager of the Reeling and Twisting Unit, said.

She also said that all workers engaged with the factory are being paid full wages of Rs 198 per day though there is nearly no work. The unit is run by a cooperative society that procures silkworm cocoons from different parts of Sepahijala and West Tripura districts around the year.

There are three other reeling units in Gomati, Dhalai and North Tripura districts.

Sinu Dey, a 50-year-old single mother, said she has been working at the reeling unit in Arundhati Nagar for last 24 years. She said though the wages were being paid in dry season, they are insufficient to run a family.

“We have requested the cooperative society to raise our wages. We can also do with some pension benefits. Women never give up. We keep on working to support our families. If there is something called women’s day, we want a pension on this day, Dey told this correspondent.

The Reeling Unit workers are paid Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and have ESIC benefits.