Women’s Day 2019 Date: History, Importance and why we celebrate International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day 2019 Date: International Women’s Day is observed all over the world to celebrate womanhood, their social, political, cultural, economic achievements and acknowledge their significant contributions to the society. Adopted by the UN in 1977, every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day first emerged from the activities of labour movements at the turn of the twentieth century in North America and across Europe. Before the UN adopted this day as International Women’s Day, it was observed by socialist and communist countries. The day was initially celebrated as International Working Women’s Day and is believed to be held at a socialist-political event in New York City in 1909.

Since those early years, International Women’s Day has assumed a new global dimension for women in developed and developing countries alike.

As per the website of the United Nations, “Over the years, the UN and its technical agencies have promoted the participation of women as equal partners with men in achieving sustainable development, peace, security, and full respect for human rights. The empowerment of women continues to be a central feature of the UN’s efforts to address social, economic and political challenges across the globe.”

Apart from focusing on women-centric developments, this day also emphasises on the importance of gender equality. The day has come to be increasingly associated with feminism and equal rights for all. Every year, a theme is picked to celebrate this day. This year, it is “Think equal, build smart, innovate for change”.