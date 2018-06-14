Rising Kashmir Editor-in-Chief Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by unidentified men in Srinagar’s Press Colony on Thursday. (Facebook/Syed Shujaat Bukhari) Rising Kashmir Editor-in-Chief Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by unidentified men in Srinagar’s Press Colony on Thursday. (Facebook/Syed Shujaat Bukhari)

Rising Kashmir Editor-in-Chief Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by unidentified men in Srinagar’s Press Colony on Thursday. Bukhari, who was returning home from his office, was in his car when he, and his driver and a personal security officer were attacked. The trio were rushed to the nearest hospital where the veteran journalist succumbed to his injuries.

Who was Shujaat Bukhari?

-Shujaat Bukhari was a Srinagar-based scribe and Editor-in-Chief of Rising Kashmir, a Srinagar-based local daily newspaper. He was earlier the Bureau Chief of The Hindu.

-According to reports, Bukhari had done Masters in Journalism from Ateneo de Manila University, Manila as a fellow of Asian Centre for Journalism, Singapore.

-He was a recipient of World Press Institute (WPI) USA fellowship and Asian Centre for Journalism Singapore fellowship.

-He was also the president of Adbee Markaz Kamraz, the biggest and oldest cultural and literary organization of Valley.

-A report in freepresskashmir.com mentioned that on July 8, 1996, government-backed militant group Ikhwan abducted 19 local journalists in Anantnag district and held them as hostages for at least seven hours. Bukhari was among hose abducted.

-Reporters Without Borders, an international NGO that promotes freedom off press, had once told ifex.org that in 2006, as Bukhari left his office (then The Indian Express) in Srinagar, he was abducted by two men who drove him several kilometres away from the city. However, when one of them tried to shoot the journalist, the gun jammed and Bukhari managed to escape. Bukhari later told Reporters Without Borders that the instigators and perpetrators of this kind of attack are rarely caught in Kashmir. “It is virtually impossible to know who are our enemies and who are our friends,” he had said.

