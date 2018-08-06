Who was Rajan Nanda?

Rajan Nanda (Source: escortsgroup.com) Rajan Nanda (Source: escortsgroup.com)

Escorts Group chairman Rajan Nanda passed away at the age of 76 Sunday night. He is survived by his wife Ritu Nanda – eldest daughter of late superstar Raj Kapoor – and two children, Nikhil and Natasha. Nikhil Nanda is married to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri’s daughter Shweta Nanda and currently holds the position of managing director of the Escorts Limited.

Rajan Nanda, who belonged to Fazilka town of Punjab, joined Escorts in 1965 at the age of 23, and took over as the Chairman of Escorts Group in the year 1994. He was a member of various apex trade and industry bodies and had also served as the Chairman of Agriculture Committee of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Council.

The company, on its website, has described the late chairman as, “A visionary and astute leader, Mr. Nanda has navigated the company in times of unprecedented challenges in the economy.”

Rajan Nanda’s father, Har Prasad Nanda along with his brother Yudi Nanda, founded the Escorts Agents Limited in Lahore in the year 1944. Escorts is currently a leading manufacturer of tractors and construction equipment in the country and also caters to railways with its various products.

