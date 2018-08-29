Harikrishna, who would have turned 62 coming Sunday, was a senior member of the TDP. Harikrishna, who would have turned 62 coming Sunday, was a senior member of the TDP.

Nandamuri Harikrishna, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and son of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao, passed away in a car accident on Wednesday. He was en route to attend a wedding in Kavali in Nellore district when his car hit the median and spun out of control. He received serious head injuries and was declared dead at a local hospital.

Harikrishna, the fourth son of NTR, was also a popular Telugu actor, director and producer. He is survived by his wife and two sons, Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram. Incidentally, he lost his son Janakiram in a car accident near Nalgonda, not far from where Harikrishna met with the accident this morning, in 2014.

Who was Nandamuri Harikrishna?

Harikrishna, who would have turned 62 coming Sunday, was a senior member of the TDP. Harikrishna, along with his brother-in-law and current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, played a key role in the internal coup staged against his father, the founder of the party, in 1995. Naidu had led the rebellion to remove NTR as CM, and was supported by most of the TDP MLAs. In 1996, he was made transport minister in Naidu’s cabinet.

NTR’s sons, however, later had a falling out with Naidu; Harikrishna had accused Naidu of corruption and failing to follow the ideals NTR had set for the party.

Harikrishna went on to launch his own political outfit, the Anna Telugu Desam Party, in 1999. The party contested the Assembly elections that year in alliance with the CPI and CPI(M). The party no longer exists.

Harikrishna later rejoined the TDP in 2006. Two years later, in 2008, Harikrishna was nominated to Rajya Sabha. He resigned from the House in 2014 over the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

