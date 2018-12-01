Who was George H W Bush?

Former American president George H.W. Bush passed away late Friday night, a family spokesman said. The 94-year-old had a form of Parkinson’s disease that forced him to use a wheelchair in the past few years. Bush’s death comes months after his wife of more than 70 years, Barbara Bush, died in April 2018.

The 41st president of the United States, Bush served from 1989 to 1993. The World War II hero presided over the end of the Cold War and drove away Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi army. He couldn’t, however, seek a second term after his popularity plummeted after he broke his promise of no new taxes. He lost his bid for re-election to Bill Clinton.

The son of a senator, Bush rose through the political ranks: from congressman to UN ambassador, Republican Party chairman to envoy to China, CIA director to two-term vice president. The first sitting vice president to be elected to the presidency since 1836, Bush was also the second person in the US history to see his son George W Bush become a president.

Born in 1924 in Massachusetts, he was enlisted in the Navy on his 18th birthday. One of the youngest pilots in the Navy, he flew 58 missions off the carrier USS San Jacinto. An American submarine recused Bush after he was shot down in 1994 while completing a bombing run against a Japanese radio tower.

He is survived by his five children and 17 grandchildren. He was the father of former President George W Bush, who served two terms in the White House from 2001 through 2008, and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who unsuccessfully sought the 2016 Republican nomination for president.

The former president, who served as a US naval aviator during World War Two, had attended his wife’s funeral in Houston in a wheelchair and wore a pair of colourful socks festooned with books, in honour of his late wife’s commitment to literacy.

