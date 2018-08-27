Who was Florida Jacksonville shooter David Katz?

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams addresses the media across the street from the scene of crime at The Jacksonville Landing. (Source: Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams addresses the media across the street from the scene of crime at The Jacksonville Landing. (Source: Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

David Katz has been identified as the shooter who opened fire at the video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida as confirmed by Sheriff Mike Williams. On Sunday, Katz allegedly started firing with his handgun killing two people and leaving several injured, he is suspected to have killed himself after the shooting.

Katz, 24, a resident of Baltimore, was one of the participants in the video game tournament ‘Madden NFL 19’ and is believed that he took the extreme step after he lost in the tournament. A video shared by the bar holding the tournament showed players reacting to the gunshots and cries can be heard before the footage cuts off.

As per reports, Katz died of self-inflicted wounds and his body was found with the two victims he shot. As many as nine people were wounded and at least two others were injured while trying to flee the scene. While the suspects Baltimore residence is being searched by the Federal agents, no further details on the shooter has been released yet as the investigation is ongoing.

