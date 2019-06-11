Who was Fatehveer Singh?

Two-year-old Fatehveer Singh, who was stuck in an over 120-feet deep borewell for more than 109 hours, could not be saved and was declared brought dead Tuesday morning in Punjab’s Sangrur district.

Advertising

A massive rescue operation was launched by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and 200 other volunteers of Green Force of Dera Sacha Sauda to bring the child out safely. Officials managed to supply oxygen but no food or water could be provided to him.

Singh’s body was retrieved at around 5.30 am Tuesday by NDRF personnel and was flown to PGIMER, Chandigarh, in an air ambulance amid police security. The child was earlier taken to the Advance Pediatrics Centre, but the doctors at the hospital said the child was brought dead.

Fatehveer Singh, the only child of his parents, fell into the borewell while playing at Bhagwanpura village around 4 pm on Thursday. The borewell was covered with a cloth and the boy accidentally stepped on it. Singh’s mother tried to rescue him but failed.

The borewell was used by Fateehveer’s family to irrigate the fields but was last used in 1999.