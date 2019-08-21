Who was Babulal Gaur?

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 89, holds the enviable record of representing Govindpura in the state assembly for ten consecutive terms, winning the seat every time with an increased margin.

Advertising

The senior BJP leader served as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister from 2004 to 2005. Born on June 2, 1930, at Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Gaur emerged as a powerful and popular leader in Madhya Pradesh initially as a trade union leader and later as an MLA.

Gaur’s roots in politics can be traced back to Jana Sangh days. He was first elected to Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly after winning a bye-election from Bhopal South constituency in 1974 as an independent candidate (supported by Janata Party). He served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from August 23, 2004, to November 29, 2005, before being succeeded by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He lived in Bhopal since his childhood. He was a lawyer by profession and retired from electoral politics in 2018 due to old age. His daughter-in-law Krishna Gaur won Govindpura assembly seat in 2018 as a BJP candidate.

Advertising

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who condoled the death of the veteran leader, said that he worked constantly to strengthen the party.

The senior BJP leader passed away due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Bhopal today. He was suffering from various age-related ailments and was hospitalised for quite some time. He was admitted to the Narmada hospital in Bhopal on August 7 after his blood pressure dropped.