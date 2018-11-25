Kannada actor and former union minister Ambareesh passed away on Saturday due to a heart attack in Bengaluru. The actor was 66. He was rushed to a private hospital after he collapsed in the evening.

Who was Ambareesh?

Malavalli Huchche Gowda Amarnath, known by his screen name Ambareesh was an Indian film actor and politician from Karnataka. He was born on May 29, 1952, in Doddarasinakere village of Mandya district in the erstwhile Mysore state (now Karnataka). Ambareesh made his screen debut in Puttanna Kanagal’s National Award winning film Naagarahaavu (1972). Following this, his acting career commenced with a brief phase of portraying antagonistic and supporting characters in Kannada films.

Ambareesh became synonymous with the term “rebel star” after establishing himself as a lead rebellion actor in a number of commercially successful films. His popularity in Kannada cinema also earned him the nickname Mandayada Gandu (Man of Mandya). He continued to hold a matinee idol status in the popular culture of Karnataka.

Political stint

Ambareesh joined the Congress ahead of the assembly election in 1994, campaigning for the party in the election. However, He quit the party two years later after being denied a ticket to contest the 1996 general election. He subsequently joined the Janata Dal and winning in the 1998 general election from Mandya.

The noted actor-politician also served as Minister of Housing, Karnataka Government in the Cabinet of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from May 2013 to June 2016. He later rejoined the INC to represent the same Mandya Lok Sabha constituency for two more terms. He became minister of state for Information and Broadcasting in the 14th Lok Sabha, but resigned over his dissatisfaction over the Cauvery Dispute Tribunal award, though the resignation was not formally accepted. He was defeated in the May 2009 General Elections.

Ambareesh was honoured with the honorary doctorate from the Dharwad university in 2013. Besides this, he also won many state government awards and Filmfare awards in his acting career.