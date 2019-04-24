Utsav Singh Bains: The lawyer who claimed conspiracy against CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Even as Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi faces allegations of sexual harassment, a Delhi-based lawyer has found himself in the spotlight after making a sensational claim that there was a conspiracy to make the CJI resign by “framing him in a false case of sexual harassment.”

A 2014 Harvard Law School graduate, as per his Facebook account, advocate Utsav Singh Bains has claimed that he was offered money to take up the case of a former junior court assistant, who has levelled sexual harassment allegations against the CJI, and to organise a press conference to make the matter public.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and Deepak Gupta which took up the affidavit filed by Bains, had Tuesday asked him to appear before it in person and “to produce…material” to back some of his claims.

On Wednesday, Bains placed before the bench material to corroborate his claims. After examining the material, the bench said “very disturbing” facts have emerged in the matter. The top court subsequently directed chiefs of the CBI, IB and Delhi Police to appear and meet in chambers of the three judges.

Following the meet, the bench reassembled at 3 pm to hear the matter at length. The bench said full protection should be given to Bains as the court does not want evidence to be destroyed or compromised.

At the end of the hearing, Bains told the court that he has some more “incriminating evidence” and that he be allowed to file an additional affidavit. The bench then allowed the request of Bains and said, “It should be handwritten and not hyped.”

The court also said it will go the root of the alleged conspiracy and claims made by the lawyer. “We will inquire and go to the root of alleged claims of fixers at work and manipulating the judiciary. If they continue to work then none of us will survive… Fixing has no role to play in the system. We will inquire and take it to the logical end,” the bench said. It will take up the matter for hearing on Thursday.

However, it clarified that there is no connection between the hearing of Bains’ claims of larger conspiracy and the in-house inquiry ordered into the sexual harassment allegations against the CJI.

On April 20, CJI Gogoi had convened an “extraordinary” sitting of the court following reports about sexual harassment allegations levelled by a former woman staffer against him. He had then termed the charges as unbelievable and an attempt by a “bigger force to undermine the independence of the judiciary and deactivate the office of the CJI”.