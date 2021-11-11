Who is the Telangana engineer arrested for threats to Virat Kohli’s daughter?

Mumbai police have arrested 24-year-old Ramnagesh Akubathini for allegedly sending obscene and threatening tweets targeting Virat Kohli’s infant daughter following the Indian cricket team’s loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

A computer science engineer, Akubathini passed out of IIT-Hyderabad in 2019. In campus placements, he received one of the highest pay packages that year, offered by a food delivery app. He worked in Bengaluru for a year before returning home during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Akubathini, who had completed his intermediate from Narayana College at Kukatpally with 98 per cent marks, hails from a middle-class family and his father Srinivas works at Ordnance Factory, Yeddumailaram in Sangareddy district. His brother is doing B Tech. The Mumbai police team, in fact, took him into custody from the residential quarters where the family resides in the Ordnance Factory campus.

His father described Akubathini as a brilliant student who started receiving job offers even when he was in B Tech third year at IIT Hyderabad.

Akubathini was, his father said, looking for opportunities in the US to pursue masters. The father said he was not aware that his son had felt so strongly about the Indian cricket team’s loss in the T20 World Cup or of the tweet. Akubathini told his family that he had sent the tweet by mistake and tried to undo it but was unable to do so.