Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Jayadev Galla initiated the debate in Lok Sabha on the Opposition-sponsored no-trust motion against the Narendra Modi government. Galla targeted the Centre for the “unscientific bifurcation” of Andhra Pradesh and failing to fulfil its promises as per the AP Reorganisation Act.

Galla said the “new state with an old name” has witnessed tremendous challenges in the last four years, and instead of providing relief, the Modi government was posing more challenges. “You can’t fool all of the people all of the time,” Galla said.

The TDP, which has been at loggerheads with the Centre over granting special status to the state, withdrew from the NDA fold earlier this year and asked two of its ministers to resign from the Union Cabinet. The party had stalled the budget session of Parliament over the issue as well. TDP has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

So, who is TDP MP Jayadev Galla?

Galla represents the Guntur constituency in Andhra Pradesh. He was born in Chittoor and completed his studies in the US. He graduated from Westmont High School in Illinois and pursuing a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science and Economics from the University of Illinois. He is an industrialist and social worker by profession.

Galla was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha in May 2014. He has been a member of several parliamentary committees including a Standing Committee on Commerce and Defence and a Consultative Committee on Power and Renewable energy.

In his affidavit, Galla has declared assets worth over Rs 600 crore.

