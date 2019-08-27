Who is Sumit Nagal?

Sumit Nagal, 22, qualified for the US Open 2019 men’s singles and is facing Roger Federer in the first round Tuesday. This is Nagal’s first appearance at a senior Grand Slam. Having turned 22 earlier this month, he is the youngest Indian to qualify for a Grand Slam main draw in 25 years.

Sumit Nagal has come a long way from his days of wandering on the sidelines of tournaments, hoping to get in. Born on August 16, 1997, Nagal won the 2015 Wimbledon boys’ doubles title with his Vietnamese partner Lý Hoàng Nam, defeating pair of Reilly Opelka and Akira Santillan in the final.

Nagal became the sixth Indian player to win a junior Grand Slam Title. He made his Davis Cup debut for India in the 2016 World Group Playoff tie against Spain in New Delhi.

Nagal has worked hard and earned his trip to Flushing Meadows. From starting the year ranked 361, he’s risen to a career-high 190 after a run of form that saw him make the semi-finals five times in seven consecutive Challenger events.