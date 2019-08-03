Toggle Menu
Who is Sriram Venkitaraman?

Back in 2017, after the CPI(M) leadership in Idukki locked horns with the IAS officer over the latter’s drive against encroachment, Venkataraman was removed as the sub-collector.

Venkitaraman, also a Medical doctor and Fullbright Fellow, had recently returned to the state after completing higher studies abroad. (Source: Facebook)

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sriram Venkitaraman was arrested for killing a journalist working with a Malayalam daily on Saturday. Presently serving as director of survey department, Venkataraman, as a sub-collector in Devikulam, had initiated strong action against illegal constructions in Munnar hill station.

Venkitaraman, also a Medical doctor and Fullbright Fellow, had recently returned to the state after completing higher studies abroad. The 33-year-old IAS officer, who was appointed Survey Director by the state cabinet on Thursday, was arrested under Section 279 (Rash driving on a public way) and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim was identified as K M Basheer (35), bureau chief of Siraj. (Photo courtesy: sirajlive)

The police action comes hours after a journalist working with a Malayalam daily was killed when his two-wheeler was hit by a car allegedly driven by a drunken Venkitaraman, on Friday night. The victim was identified as K M Basheer (35), bureau chief of Siraj. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Venkataraman was travelling with a woman at the time of the incident. He was accompanied by model-friend Wafa Firoze, the owner of the luxury car. The officer was reportedly returning after a party in a club in a posh area of the capital city.

(With PTI inputs)

