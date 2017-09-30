Who is Satya Pal Malik?

Satya Pal Malik (Source: ANI/Twitter) Satya Pal Malik (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Satya Pal Malik is the new governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Previously he was the governor of Bihar and had been appointed in the position on September 30, 2017. At Jammu and Kashmir, Malik replaced the incumbent N.N. Vohra who had occupied the post since 2008. Born in December 1946, in Hisawada village in Uttar Pradesh, Malik completed his education in law before beginning his political career.

Malik is the first politician to be appointed as governor of the state since the beginning of militancy in the late 1980s. A close associate of former prime ministers, Charan Singh and V P Singh, Malik is reported to have suggested that his appointment as governor of Kashmir is an indication that the centre is keen on taking care of people’s concerns. “It is a challenging job. The basic challenge is to win the confidence of the people of the state,” he is reported to have told the Indian Express. He also noted that one of the first issues he would address after taking over is the that of regional imbalance in the state. Malik’s appointment as governor comes at a time when the state is under governor’s rule after the resignation of Mehbooba Mufti in June this year.

Though currently a member of the BJP, he is noted to not be associated with the RSS joined the party right before the 2014 general elections. He has served as the Union Minister of State, Parliamentary Affairs, and Tourism and has held many important positions in Central and state governments. He was also a Rajya Sabha MP for two terms and a Lok Sabha MP from 1989 to 1990. Malik was also a Member of Uttar Pradesh Assembly from 1974 to 1977. In his political career, he has also been the Chairman and member of many Parliamentary Committees.

He completed his B.Sc and LLB from Meerut University and holds a Diploma in Parliamentary Affairs from Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies run by Parliament of India.

For all the latest Who Is News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd