Who is Rishi Kumar Shukla?

Former Madhya Pradesh police chief Rishi Kumar Shukla was appointed as the new CBI director on Saturday for a fixed tenure of two years. Presently, the 1983-batch IPS officer is serving as the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation.

Advertising

A native of Gwalior, Shukla had joined as Additional Superintendent of Police in Raipur in June 1985, and then onwards held various posts including CSP, SP, AIG, DIG, IGP across Madhya Pradesh before joining as additional director general in railways and narcotics division at police headquarters in Bhopal in 2009.

Shukla was appointed as MP Director General of Police on July 1, 2016 and was posted in Bhopal. He had replaced Surendra Singh, who had retired from the post on June 30. However, he was recently transferred from the post of DGP to the police housing corporation.

The 58-year-old police officer will now serve as CBI chief for a fixed tenure of two years following Alok Verma’s removal from the post over charges of corruption and dereliction of duty in a 2-1 decision on January 10. Shukla’s appointment came after two meetings of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee held on January 24 and February 1.