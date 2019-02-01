Who is Ravi Pujari?

Underworld Don Ravi Pujari, who used to operate in Mumbai in the 1990s was arrested in Senegal Thursday evening. Pujari is one of the most notorious names in the underworld and has been mentored by gangster Chhota Rajan.

He had moved to Dubai in the late 1990s and used to extort from real estate builders. Pujari has been on the run for several years and was wanted in dozens of cases of threat calls to Bollywood stars and other prominent personalities.

The fugitive gangster was earlier believed to be hiding in Australia.

Last year, JNU student Umar Khalid, student activist Shehla Rashid and Dalit leader and Gujarat legislator Jignesh Mevani had allegedly received death threats from the gangster.

The Mumbai Police, last week, arrested Akash Shetty, an aide of Pujari who took over the Mumbai operations, amid high drama from a village in Mangalore in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.