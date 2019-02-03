Who is Rajeev Kumar?

Rajeev Kumar is a 1989 batch IPS officer of West Bengal and is currently the Kolkata Police Commissioner. He was appointed as Kolkata Commissioner in the year 2016 in place of Surajit Kar Purakayastha, who was promoted to the CID department.

Advertising

Kumar had earlier worked as Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate and as Special Task Force (STF) chief under Kolkata Police.

In the past, Kumar had headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Saradha and Rose Valley scams that surfaced in 2013. He and a few other officers were asked to help with the investigation when several key documents allegedly went missing.